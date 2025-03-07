Canucks Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman weighs in on Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson's future with Vancouver

Hours before the trade deadline, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the possibilities of Vancouver Canucks' players Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson being moved. Sportsnet 650 posted a clip from its show on Friday where Friedman, an analyst for Sportsnet, appeared as a guest.

“I've always heard that it was unlikely," Friedman said. "I go with the best source I have, and the best source I have told me unlikely."

With 67 points from 61 games this season, the Canucks are one point off a wild-card playoff in the Western Conference. Friedman believes that the Canucks might be willing to retain Boeser without a deal, even with the risk of having him walk away as a free agent in the offseason, to secure a playoff spot.

“I think that Boeser is in that category where teams kinda know what the price is and they were kind of waiting to see how everything fell, and then made their decisions today,” Friedman said. “I think Vancouver is willing to retain. I think they are looking for the best possible asset they can get.”

Friedman says high prices might make teams hesitant to sign Brock Boeser and break the bank for Elias Pettersson

Brock Boeser is in the final year of a three-year $19.95-million deal with Vancouver (per Spotrac). His salary cap hit of $6.65 million makes moving him difficult for the Canucks unless they are willing to retain part of his salary, according to experts.

“If you look at what's going on out there, these are really high prices,” Friedman said. “I'm very curious to see if teams don't get what they want, do they simply say, ‘You know what, we're not doing that.’ So I think Vancouver is probably the mercy of some other teams right now that have to make some decisions.”

Friedman also addressed rumors of deadline day interest from the New Jersey Devils on Elias Pettersson.

Elias Pettersson (40) (Credit: IMAGN)

"Now I know that there were some reports yesterday about New Jersey," Friedman said. "I think the thing that makes sense about that, just from a purely informational point, is I think New Jersey, with Hughes’ injury, is looking at every center option they can.”

Pettersson was the subject of constant speculation this season after reports of a rift between him and J.T. Miller surfaced. Vancouver director of hockey operations Jim Rutherford had said that there was "not a good solution that would keep this group together."

Miller was traded to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31, three days after Rutherford’s comments.

