Boston Bruins Head Coach Replacements: Top 3 candidates after Jim Montgomery's firing ft. Joel Quenneville

The Boston Bruins announced the firing of Jim Montgomery as the team’s head coach, per NHL.com. In Montgomery’s place, assistant coach Joe Sacco was promoted to the role of interim head coach. As such, the Bruins will be looking for a permanent bench boss.

Here’s a look at the top three candidates to replace Jim Montgomery at the helm of the Boston Bruins.

Top 3 candidates to become the Boston Bruins' new bench boss

#3. Joe Sacco

Joe Sacco is the obvious choice. He’s been with the organization for 11 years as an assistant coach. With Montgomery’s dismissal, the Bruins could turn to Sacco for leadership.

Sacco was head coach of the Colorado Avalanche for four seasons, leading them to the playoffs once during his tenure. Sacco was nominated for the Jack Adams in 2010. However, he was let go after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons.

The Bruins may not need to do much searching if they feel Sacco is the right person for the job. However, the Bruins may want to look at other candidates out there before making a final decision.

#2. Todd McLellan

Todd McLellan’s name has bounced around in virtually every coaching vacancy in the league. This summer, he was considered for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coaching roles.

McLellan is one of the league's most experienced coaches. He’s led the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in previous stints. His most notable achievement was taking the Sharks to the Conference Finals in 2010-11 where they fell to the Vancouver Canucks.

Given the Boston Bruins' current situation, having an old-school coach like McLellan could be a positive influence on the team. In particular, veteran leaders like captain Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak could find support from a coach who believes in accountability and respect.

#1. Joel Quenneville

Speaking of old-school coaches, Joel Quenneville could be the best option out there for the Bruins. Quenneville has three Stanley Cup rings on his resume, along with a wealth of experience as a player and coach.

However, his career was tainted due to the sexual harassment scandal that affected the Chicago Blackhawks dating back to the 2010 season. Since then, Quenneville coached the Florida Panthers to successful seasons but could not replicate the success he had in Chicago.

With the Bruins, he could resurrect his coaching career while also resurrecting the Bruins’ playoff hopes. The talented core in Boston could also benefit from Quenneville’s tutelage.

Who do you think the Boston Bruins should hire as their new head coach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

