Boston Bruins NHL Mock Draft 2025: Projected picks and more

The Boston Bruins were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, but Boston has made it clear they want to be competitive again next season.

The Bruins' first chance at getting competitive is the NHL Draft, which is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles. Boston has seven total picks, including two in the second round.

Ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, here is a Bruins' mock draft.

Boston Bruins NHL Mock Draft 2025

Round 1, Pick 7: Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie

All signs point to Boston using their first-round pick on a centerman, and the Bruins use the seventh pick on Soo Greyhounds center Brady Martin.

Boston will likely pick between Martin, James Hagens, and Roger McQueen, depending on who is available, although the Bruins may also trade this pick.

Martin recorded 33 goals and 39 assists for 72 points in 57 games last season in the OHL.

Round 2, Pick 51: Bryce Pickford, D, Medicine Hat

With their first of two second-round picks, Boston takes a defenseman.

The Bruins pick Bryce Pickford out of Medicine Hat. The 6-foot defenseman recorded 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points in 48 games. He's an offensive defenseman who could push for NHL playing time in two years from now.

Round 2, Pick 61: Brandon Gorzynski, C, Calgary

Boston takes another center in the second round, taking Brandon Gorzynski out of Calgary in the WHL.

Gorzynski took a big step forward in terms of his offensive output this season, but there is still more to develop as he will likely be in the WHL for two more seasons.

Round 3, Pick 69: Maxim Schafer, RW, Eisabren Berlin

In the third round, the Bruins take a German winger with size.

Schafer didn't produce much in the German pro league as he recorded just 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 31 games, but teenagers don't get a ton of ice time in European pro leagues. It's hard to really see how good he is, so it's a bit of a flier for Boston.

Round 4, Pick 100: Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau

Boston takes a flier on a goaltender in the fourth round with Lucas Beckman out of Baie-Comeau in the QMJHL.

Goalies take several years to reach the NHL after being drafted, so he likely won't have any impact until the 2030s if he reaches the NHL.

Beckman went 31-18-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 SV% last season in the QMJHL.

Round 5, Pick 133: Lirim Amidovski, RW, North Bay

The Bruins take Lirim Amidovski, a winger from North Bay in the OHL, in the fifth round.

Amidovski skated in 67 games, recording 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points. He needs to prove he can produce more offensively to reach the NHL, but there are some traits there that show some promise.

Round 6, Pick 165: Noah Laberge, D, Acadie-Bathurst

With Boston's final pick, the Bruins take Noah Laberge, a defenseman from the QMJHL.

Laberge can add some offense from the back end but will need to prove he can be a good defender to make the NHL.

