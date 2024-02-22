Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The 34-12-11 Boston Bruins arrive at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight at 9 p.m. ET with an impressive four-game road win streak. They will take on the 26-25-5 Calgary Flames in what promises to be an exhilarating matchup. Catch all the action live on ESPN+, SN1, SNW and NESN.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames: Game preview

The Boston Bruins are scoring 3.37 goals per game this season and giving up 2.68 goals per game.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 36 goals and 46 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 26 assists. Charlie McAvoy has provided 31 assists. Linus Ullmark, in goal, has a 16-6-4 record, maintaining a 2.72 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Flames have a 3.07 GFA and 3.09 GAA, and their power play success rate is 14.4%.

Blake Coleman is leading Calgary's offense with 22 goals and 22 assists, while Nazem Kadri has added 19 goals and 29 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau has provided 25 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds an 18-15-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.60 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 116 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 65-40-10-1 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 50.7% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.5%.

The Flames boast an 82.7% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are 81.7%.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

Boston's dominance as the favorite team shines through this season, with 27 victories in 43 games. Moreover, in 16 matchups with odds below -190, the Bruins have clinched victory 10 times. They have a strong 65.5% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, Calgary, labeled as the underdog in 24 games this season, has defied expectations with 10 upset wins. They have a solid 41.7% success rate. Despite facing odds of +159 or longer just once this season and losing that game, the Flames still maintain a competitive 38.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 3 Flames

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brad Marchand to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes.

