"Looked more like a dog on its deathbed" - NHL fans react over Nazem Kadri's interesting choice of words to describe win over Bruins

The Calgary Flames' triumph over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, particularly in response to center Nazem Kadri's comments.

Kadri, known for his spirited play and candid remarks, likened the win to a pack of hyenas bringing down a lion:

“A pack of hyenas can take down a lion"

Expand Tweet

He linked his team to a pack of hyenas and the Bruins to a lion following their 4-1 victory. The metaphor, meaning the underdog overcoming the odds, ignited fans on social media. One sarcastically commented:

“Bruins looked more like a dog on its deathbed than a lion”

Expand Tweet

The Bruins are 31-10-9 and first in the Atlantic division. Nazem Kadri played a key role in the Flames’ win with three assists, resulting in 42 points. Here are some fan reactions on X to Kadri's comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first goal for Calgary. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed with a goal and two assists, while Connor Zary also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves to help secure Calgary's victory.

In the third period, Pavel Zacha capitalized on a power play opportunity to score for the Bruins.

Coaches’ take on Flames victory over Bruins

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said about Boston's performance against the Flames:

“I just didn’t think we were good. Our effort was poor. Obviously as a staff, you look inward and you look at our preparation. You always think, as a coach, your preparation was good, but obviously, it wasn’t good enough.

Montgomery also pointed out Burin's mistakes:

"A lot of mental mistakes, a lot of physical mistakes, and that’s the lack of real good preparation. Individually and collectively.”

Calgary coach Ryan Huska said following the Flames' victory over Burins:

“To me, that’s a turning point, for sure. And, then, our power play getting two goals.

"That’s a real positive for us because even the one we didn’t score at the end of the game, it was dangerous. It looked good, and that’s something that we want to keep seeing."

Calgary next faces the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Friday.