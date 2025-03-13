Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins on Tuesday as Boston (30-28-6) defeated Florida 3-2 while Ottawa (34-25-5) won 5-2 over Philadelphia.

Bruins vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Boston is 92-45-8-14 all-time against Ottawa

The Bruins are averaging 2.71 goals per game

The Senators are 19-9-2 at home

Boston is allowing 3.1 goals per game

Ottawa is averaging 2.87 goals per game

The Bruins are 11-17-3 on the road

The Sens are allowing 2.81 goals per game

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Boston is on a two-game winning streak. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak's 81 points, Pavel Zacha's 40 points and Morgan Geekie's 35 points.

The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who is 20-21-6 with a 2.91 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he is 4-2-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is on a four-game winning streak and in a playoff spot. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle who has 66 points, Brady Tkachuk with 51 points, Drake Batherson with 50 points and Jake Sanderson with 45 points.

They are expected to start Linus Ullmark who is 16-11-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .912 SV%. He is 2-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 SV% in his career against Boston.

Bruins vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a +170 underdog while Ottawa is a -205 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been playing great hockey as of late and they should get a big win at home. They are also playing great defensively, with Ullmark stellar in net.

Although Boston has played well in its last two games, Ottawa is tough to beat at home.

Prediction: Senators 4, Bruins 2.

Bruins vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-205)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Thomas Chabot 3+ shots on goal (+130)

