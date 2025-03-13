  • home icon
Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 13, 2025 16:23 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

The Boston Bruins are on the road to face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins on Tuesday as Boston (30-28-6) defeated Florida 3-2 while Ottawa (34-25-5) won 5-2 over Philadelphia.

Bruins vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Boston is 92-45-8-14 all-time against Ottawa
  • The Bruins are averaging 2.71 goals per game
  • The Senators are 19-9-2 at home
  • Boston is allowing 3.1 goals per game
  • Ottawa is averaging 2.87 goals per game
  • The Bruins are 11-17-3 on the road
  • The Sens are allowing 2.81 goals per game
Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Boston is on a two-game winning streak. The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak's 81 points, Pavel Zacha's 40 points and Morgan Geekie's 35 points.

The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who is 20-21-6 with a 2.91 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he is 4-2-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is on a four-game winning streak and in a playoff spot. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle who has 66 points, Brady Tkachuk with 51 points, Drake Batherson with 50 points and Jake Sanderson with 45 points.

They are expected to start Linus Ullmark who is 16-11-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .912 SV%. He is 2-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 SV% in his career against Boston.

Bruins vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Boston is a +170 underdog while Ottawa is a -205 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been playing great hockey as of late and they should get a big win at home. They are also playing great defensively, with Ullmark stellar in net.

Although Boston has played well in its last two games, Ottawa is tough to beat at home.

Prediction: Senators 4, Bruins 2.

Bruins vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-205)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Thomas Chabot 3+ shots on goal (+130)

