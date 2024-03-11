Boston Bruins vs St Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 11th 2024

The 32-29-3 St. Louis Blues visit the TD Garden to face off against the 38-13-15 Boston Bruins on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and BSMW.

Boston secured a convincing 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their previous home game on March 9, while St. Louis suffered a 4-0 defeat on the road against the New York Rangers on the same day.

Expand Tweet

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins boast an average of 3.32 goals per game and allow 2.67. Their power play efficiency stands at 24.0%.

David Pastrnak is the top scorer for the Bruins, amassing 93 points with 40 goals and 53 assists. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 31 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 21 goals and 31 assists and Charlie McAvoy added 33 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 21-6-8, with a 2.45 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%

Meanwhile, St. Louis has averaged 2.75 goals per game while allowing 3.09 goals. Their power-play success rate is 16.8%.

Robert Thomas leads the team with 20 goals and 49 assists, followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 24 goals and 24 assists, and Jordan Kyrou with 20 goals and 28 assists.

Jordan Binnington boasts a 22-18-3 record in goal, with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 158 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Bruins are 82-53-18-5 against the Blues.

In faceoffs, the Blues have a 48.8% win rate, while the Bruins have a win rate of 49.2%.

On penalty kills, the Blues boast a 78.2% success rate, while the Bruins are at 81.9%.

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues: Odds and prediction

The Bruins have emerged victorious in 32 out of 56 games when considered as the odds favorite. With odds shorter than -239, Boston holds a strong 70.5% chance of winning this one.

On the flip side, the St. Louis Blues have pulled off upset victories in 25 out of 48 games played as the underdog, translating to a 52.1% success rate. Despite being underdogs with odds of +192 or longer, the Blues have a 34.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bruins 4 - 2 Blues.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Boston to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brad Marchand to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? St. Louis Blues Boston Bruins 0 votes View Discussion