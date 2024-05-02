Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 6 | May 2, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will gear up to avoid a second consecutive elimination as they welcome Boston Bruins for the sixth game of the Eastern Conference first-round at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday. The game will be broadcast live on CBC, NESN, TVAS, SN, TBS and MAX starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Bruins, leading the series 3-2, are heading back to the Scotiabank Arena, where they've played two of their best games and where the Leafs have lost six consecutive playoffs games. The Maple Leafs last won on Apr. 20, 2023, when they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 in the second game of the opening round.

The Bruins have been successful on the road, winning four of their last five games, while the Leafs have lost four of their last five home games. The Bruins have won 8 of their last 10 games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with an impressive 25-9-9 record in road games.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Boston Bruins had the chance to eliminate the Maple Leafs at home but failed to seize the opportunity and instead lost 2-1 in overtime, with their offense only managing one goal.

They started the last game with a 3-1 lead in the series, but their defeat has put them under significant pressure. The Bruins are at risk of repeating their disappointing playoff performance from last season after failing to defeat the Maple Leafs in game 5 at home.

The Bruins once again depended heavily on Jeremy Swayman to keep the Leafs at bay in the last game, and he did his part except for a first period goal and the overtime winner. They will need to be more aggressive in game six if they want to end this series.

The Bruins are averaging three goals per game and are scoring on 42.9% of their power play opportunities. Jake DeBrusk is leading Boston with three goals, Brad Marchand has five assists, while David Pastrnak has taken 15 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 1.8 goals per game and killing 94.1% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Jeremy Swayman is 3-1-0, with a 1.49 GAA and a SV% of .952, and has allowed six goals on 124 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs were determined to extend their season on Tuesday night in Boston. Even without their star player, Auston Matthews, the Leafs were the more aggressive team from the outset and secured a 2-1 OT victory over the Bruins.

The Maple Leafs haven't put on a convincing performance during this playoff series but were just a couple of wins away from progressing to the next round. It took overtime and only two goals in the last game, but they pulled off a win.

The Leafs' offense has struggled in their losses and needs to find a way to start strong. They are heading home in search of their first home win of the playoffs. They need to maintain the same intensity they showed in game 5, where they controlled much of the first period.

In the last game, the Maple Leafs made a change in goal, giving Joseph Woll his first start of the series, and he didn't let them down. Woll stopped 27 of 28 shots, (saving 96% of the shots) from the Bruins, including two crucial saves in the third period, which kept the Leafs' season alive.

The Maple Leafs are averaging 1.8 goals per game and scoring on 5.9% of their power play opportunities. Matthew Knies is leading Toronto with two goals. Max Domi has 3 assists and 14 shots on goal. John Tavares had 18 shots on goal.

Leafs' star player Auston Matthews is still unwell, and it's unclear if he will be fit to play against the Bruins in Game 6.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are conceding three goals per game and killing 57.1% of their opponent's power plays. In the net, Joseph Woll is 1-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and a save percentage of .970, has let in one goal on 33 shots and is expected to start game 6 in Toronto.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury report

For the Maple Leafs, Bobby McMann is day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, John Kilngberg and Jake Muzzin are out for the season with hip and back injuries respectively.

Matt Murray is out with a hip injury, while Auston Matthews is day-to-day due to illness. For the Bruins, Milan Lucic is out for personal reasons, while Matthew Poitras is out with a shoulder injury.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Maple Leafs have faced off 88 times in the playoffs, with the Bruins holding a 45-42-1-0 all time record against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have a success rate of 55.1%, while the Bruins rate is 44.9%. In shots per game, the Bruins are at 29.2%, while the Maple Leafs are at 32.6%.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs, with -115 odds, is the favorite team in Game 6, giving them 53.5% chance of winning this game.

Boston Bruins, meanwhile, returns as the -105 underdog, and holds a 51.2% chance of victory in this contest.

Auston Matthews' injury status could have an impact on this betting line. Matthews was on the ice on Wednesday, but it's uncertain if he will play. If he's declared fit, Toronto's odds could move closer to -130.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3-2 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Toronto Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Boston Bruins to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: David Pastrnak of the Bruins is expected to score, and John Tavares of the Maple Leafs is predicted to have more than 2.5 shots on goal.