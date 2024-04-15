Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 15th, 2024

The Boston Bruins (42-18-15, third in the Western Conference) will face the Washington Capitals (38-31-11, eighth) at the Capital One Arena on Monday, April 15. The game will start at 7 p.m. EDT and be televised on ESPN+, ALT and BSSO.

Boston secured a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in its latest road game on Saturday, April 13. Meanwhile, Washington won 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Game preview

The Capitals are averaging 2.65 per game and allowing 3.14 per game. Their power-play success rate is 20.7%.

Dylan Strome leads their offense with 27 goals and 39 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has 30 goals and 34 assists, with Connor McMichael adding 18 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 23-16-7 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have a GFA of 3.28 and a GAA of 2.70. Their power play efficiency stands at 22.0%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 47 goals and 62 assists, totaling 109 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 29 goals and 38 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 25 goals and 35 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 35 assists, and Pavel Zacha has provided 20 goals and 38 assists.

Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 25-9-8 between the pipes, with a 2.56 GAA and a .915 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Injury report

The Capitals and Bruins are both dealing with several injuries.

For the Capitals, Nicklas Backstrom is out due to a hip injury. Rasmus Sandin is questionable with an upper-body injury, while Ethan Bear is out for personal reasons.

For the Bruins, Justin Brazeau is sidelined with an upper-body injury. Milan Lucic is out due to personal reasons. Pat Maroon is dealing with a back injury. Derek Forbort is out due to an undisclosed issue, while Matthew Poitras has a shoulder injury.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 179 times, combining the regular season and playoffs. The Bruins boast an overall record of 87-57-21-14 against the Capitals.

The Bruins have a 49.3% win rate in faceoffs, while the Capitals stand at 46.6%. The Capitals have a 78.9% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are 82.3%.

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

Boston has won 38 of its 65 games as the odds favorite and 24 of its 36 games with odds shorter than -159. The team thus has a 61.4% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have been listed as the underdogs in 61 games and have upset their opponents 24 times. With +133 odds or longer, they have a 15-20 record, indicating a 42.9% chance to win here.

Prediction: Bruins 4 - 3 Capitals

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin to score: Yes

Tip 4: Brad Marchand to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

