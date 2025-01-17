Bouchard game-winner, Skinner’s 22 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 4-3 over Colorado Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers got a big 4-3 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at Ball Arena. The Oilers rallied from a 3-0 deficit, scoring four straight goals, capping off the win with Evan Bouchard’s eighth of the year in the third.

Viktor Arvidsson, Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid got the other tallies for the Edmonton Oilers. Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for the Colorado Avalanche, while Logan O’Connor got the other goal for the Avalanche.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche:

#3 Oilers showed tremendous resilience

The Edmonton Oilers found themselves in a 3-0 hole 12 minutes into the first period. The Avalanche seemed in control of the game with the potential for a blowout.

However, the Oilers buckled down, getting on the board with Arvidsson’s sixth of the season. That shifted the momentum, leading to two Edmonton goals in the second period, before Connor McDavid’s 20th of the year tied the game at 3-3.

The Oilers kept pushing until Bouchard’s game-winner gave Edmonton the two points in a crucial road game. The Oilers’ resilience was key to winning what seemed like a blowout loss.

#2 Skinner’s 22 saves made the difference

Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the Edmonton Oilers. While that number may not stick out as a huge one, Skinner provided the Oilers with the confidence to go out and win the win.

Skinner’s biggest save of the night came on an Avalanche shorthanded opportunity. With the Oilers on the power play and roughly three minutes left on the clock in the second, a Devon Toews pass that wrapped around the boards landed on Logan O’Connor’s stick.

O’Connor beat Bouchard for a breakaway, leading to a one-on-one against Skinner, who made the initial save and then a brilliant toe save on the rebound. The scoring chance would have put the Avalanche 4-3 on top.

However, Skinner’s save kept the game tied and opened the door for the Oilers to complete the comeback in the third period.

#1 Bouchard’s game-winner

Evan Bouchard has been the subject of criticism all season, given his seeming decline in production. But on Thursday, Bouchard came up huge, getting the game-winner with under seven minutes remaining.

Bouchard let a rocket go from the top of the faceoff circle, beating MacKenzie Blackwood for the goal. Bouchad’s face said it all during the celebration, as getting a crucial goal alleviated some of the pressure on the Oilers’ top defenseman.

The win tied the Oilers with the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division lead. The Oilers will look to get sole possession of first when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

