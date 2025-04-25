Brandon Hagel's massive hit on Aleksander Barkov may land Bolts forward in trouble with NHL DoPS [WATCH]

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel let his physical play get the better of him, as he laid out Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov during the third period of Game 2 of their opening-round series.

As Hagel and Barkov chased after a loose puck along the board, Hagel laid out Barkov, jumping off his feet and landing Barkov on the ice in a highly dangerous position near the wall.

Here’s a look at the hit:

The replay shows how Brandon Hagel lined up Barkov while the Panthers’ captain was in a vulnerable position. Barkov did his best to brace for the hit but could do little to soften the blow.

As such, the question begs: “Could Brandon Hagel’s hit on Barkov land him in trouble with the NHL?”

While the Department of Player Safety (DoPS) will likely look into the play following the game, supplemental discipline will come down to determining if there was any intent to hurt Barkov. Given how close the hit was to the boards, and the potential for injury to Barkov, the hit deserves supplemental discipline as it was needlessly dangerous.

On the ice, Brandon Hagel got a five-minute major for roughing on the play. The officials failed to call a misconduct on the play but that doesn’t mean the hit won’t get a closer look.

If the DoPS determines that there was intent to hurt Barkov, there’s a good chance that Hagel could face supplemental discipline, such as a suspension, at a time when the Lightning need Hagel the most.

Could Brandon Hagel get suspended for the hit on Barkov?

Aleksander Barkov was fortunately fine following the hit. He didn’t sustain any injuries, and, most importantly, he didn’t go head-first into the boards or anything like that.

As such, the DoPS, even if it determines that Hagel intended to hurt Barkov on the play, may deem that the hit doesn’t warrant a suspension. In that case, Hagel could face a fine for the hit and nothing more as Hagel is a first-time offender.

It’s worth pointing out that suspensions for dangerous hits in the postseason are not uncommon. Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Nazem Kadri got suspended two years in a row for dangerous hits during the playoffs.

So, it remains to be seen if the DoPS chooses to lay down the law and make an example out of Brandon Hagel before things get out of control this postseason.

