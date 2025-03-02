Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | Mar. 2 2025

The Boston Bruins will face off with the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in a cross-conference matchup set to take place in Minneapolis. After jumping out to a strong start this season, Boston has since struggled to maintain their form, falling out of the top three in the Atlantic Division. Because of that, the team is now looking to string together wins in hopes of punching their ticket to the postseason.

Ad

The Bruins managed a hard-fought, 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, which came down to an exciting finale. Boston made it 3-1 via an empty netter, but the Pens hit back quickly and were pushing on the power play as time ran out.

A concerning aspect of the game was an upper-body injury suffered by Brad Marchand, who was down on the ice needing treatment and was eventually helped to the locker room. Coach Joe Sacco commented after the game:

Ad

Trending

"I haven't heard anything yet. He obviously didn't return to the game. I'll probably know more tomorrow. "I have to look at [the play] again. I thought that he was tripped into the boards and it was a little bit of a shove in there, too, which put him in a tough spot. I thought we should have at least been on the power play from there."

Ad

Meanwhile, in the case of the Wild out East, the team is heading into tonight's game amid a three-game skid that most recently saw them drop a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Brad Marchand* - Elias Lindholm - Charlie Coyle Riley Tufte - Matthew Poitras - Justin Brazeau Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Mark Kastelic

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo Mason Lohrei - Andre Peeke Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Ad

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Parker Wotherspoon, Pavel Zacha

Penalty Kill

Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

(* potential injury)

Bruins' previous meeting vs. the Wild & Boston's upcoming schedule

Boston may have posted a negative record through the month of February, however, one of the two wins the team did pick up during the month was a 3-0 shutout win over the Wild.

Ad

That game, which took place on Feb. 4, saw Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, and Charlie McAvoy all find the back of the net, while Marc-Andre Fleury posted a 94.1% save percentage, turning away 32 of 34 shots. Given that Boston was able to pick up the win the last time these two teams faced off, they should have some added confidence going into tonight's game.

After tonight's Bruins-Wild game, Boston will head back home to host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday before hitting the road for a two-game stretch that will see them wrap up the week with games against the Hurricanes and the Lightning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama