Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Islanders | Feb. 27 2025

The Boston Bruins will look to snap a four-game skid when they collide with the New York Islanders at home on Thursday. After heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus on a two-game skid, Boston has since struggled to right the ship, dropping back-to-back games in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Islanders are in a similar position, with four straight losses, dropping games to the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers in the wake of the 4 Nations break.

The Bruins will look to get back in the win column in hopes of making a push in the Eastern Conference's wild-card race. They are tied for fifth in the Atlantic division with 62 points alongside the Ottawa Senators.

Considering that the Columbus Blue Jackets are holding onto the second wild-card spot with 64 points, a playoff berth is still within reach for Boston.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: * Indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic* - Matthew Poitras - Oliver Wahlstrom Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Mark Kastelic

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Pavel Zacha, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Parker Wotherspoon, Oliver Wahlstrom

Penalty Kill

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic*, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Islanders vs Bruins and upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into Thursday's game between the Bruins and Islanders, bettors are split regarding who they think will win.

On both FanDuel and DraftKings, New York has -113 odds to win while Boston is -106. On Bet365, New York has -120 odds and Boston has even odds.

It would take a $120 bet on New York to win $100 while any bet on Boston would double with a win. Considering how narrow these odds are, it won't be surprising to see some movement before the puck drops.

Following Thursday's game, Boston will hit the road for a two-game stretch against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

The Bruins will then head home to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, before hitting the road for another two-game stretch.

