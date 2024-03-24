Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 24, 2024

The 33-33-5 Buffalo Sabres and the 33-31-5 Calgary Flames face off at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN and MSG-B.

Buffalo lost 8-3 on the road against the Edmonton Oilers in its last game on Thursday, while the Calgary suffered a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on the road on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Flames have a 3.12 GFA and 3.19 GAA, while their power play success rate is 14.5%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 28 goals, 23 assists and 51 points. He has been complemented well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 28 goals and 22 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 23 goals and 36 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 34 assists.

Expand Tweet

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-18-2 record in goal, with a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Meanwhile, the Sabres average 2.96 per game and concede 3.01 goals per game. Their power-play success rate is 16.3%.

Jeff Skinner leads the team with 24 goals and 21 assists, while JJ Peterka has contributed 23 goals and 20 assists. Alex Tuch has 19 goals and 28 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 35 assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen boasts a record of 23-18-3 in goal, with a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 116 times.

The Flames are 45-49-16-6 against the Sabres.

The Flames have a 49.4% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Sabres's 45.9%.

The Flames have an 83.2% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Sabres's 78.9%.

Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

This season, Buffalo has won 14 of 23 games as the odds favorite and 10 of 15 games with odds less than -113, giving them a 53.1% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, the Flames have been the underdogs 37 times and have had 18 upsets. However, Calgary has gone 18-18 when odds list it at -107 or longer, giving the team a 51.7% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Flames 4-2 Sabres

Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: JJ Peterka to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Zazem Kadri to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Buffalo Sabres Calgary Flames 0 votes View Discussion