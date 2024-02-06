Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

Join the excitement on Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m. ET as the Boston Bruins (31-9-9) collide with the Calgary Flames (22-22-5) at TD Garden, airing live on ESPN+, SNE, SNO, SNW and NESN.

After dominating the Flyers with a convincing 6-2 triumph on January 27, Boston is ready to continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Calgary showcased their resilience with a narrow 1-0 home victory over the Blackhawks, setting the stage for an electrifying matchup.

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Bruins hold the sixth position in the league in scoring, accumulating a total of 171 goals and maintaining an average of 3.5 goals per game. On the defensive end, they have conceded 127 goals at a rate of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 33 goals and 39 assists, followed by Brad Marchand with 24 goals and 23 assists and Charlie Coyle with 18 goals and 24 assists.

In goal, Linus Ullmark holds a record of 15-6-2 with a 2.78 GAA and an impressive .915 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flames averaged 3.0 goals per game and conceded 3.1 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 13.82%, and they boast an impressive 84.44% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Leading Calgary's offense, Blake Coleman has contributed 20 goals and 20 assists, while Yegor Sharangovich has added 20 goals and 15 assists.

In goal, Jacob Markstrom holds a 14-13-2 record this season, with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 115 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flames have an overall record of 40-65-10 (39.1%) against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 51.3% win rate, while Boston has a 49.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Flames boast an 83.35% success rate, while the Bruins are at 82.78%.

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Boston has been the odds-on favorite in 43 games and won 27 of them. Furthermore, in 16 games with odds less than -195, the Bruins won 10 times, giving them a 66.1% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Flames have secured 10 wins in the 24 games where they've been considered underdogs. Despite facing odds of +161 or longer only once this season and suffering a loss, Calgary still maintains a 38.3% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bruins 5–3 Flames

Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Charlie Coyle to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: No.

