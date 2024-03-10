Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 10th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (38-19-6) take on the Calgary Flames (31-27-5) at PNC Arena on Sunday, March 10 at 5 p.m. ET with live coverage on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, and BSSO.

The Hurricanes come into this game off the back of a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, while the Flames aim to bounch back after a 5-1 loss against the Florida Panthers.

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Flames have a 3.14 GFA and 3.10 GAA, while their power play success rate is 14.6%.

Blake Coleman is leading Calgary's offense with 26 goals and 22 assists, while Yegor Sharangovich contributed 26 goals and 20 assists. Nazem Kadri has added 22 goals and 32 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau has provided 31 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-17-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.30 goals per game, conceding 2.71 goals per game and capitalizing on 26.5% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 24 goals and 41 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 19 goals and 29 assists. Martin Necas has added 20 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 17-11-3 record, a 2.39 GAA, and an SV% of .910.

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 82 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Hurricanes are 27-48-7 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames. have a 50.0% win rate, while the Hurricanes have a 52.7%.

On penalty kills, the Flames boast a 83.7% success rate, while the Hurricanes are at 84.8%.

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina has maintained a solid record of 34 wins and 21 losses this season when favored by odds. Among the 39 games with odds lower than -140, the Hurricanes have emerged victorious 25 times, suggesting a 58.3% chance of winning this one.

On the flip side, the Flames have defied expectations with 17 wins in 32 games as underdogs. Interestingly, Calgary hasn't encountered odds of +175 or longer throughout the season but still holds a respectable 36.4% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4 - 3 Flames

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Yegor Sharangovich to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes.

