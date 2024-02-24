Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

In a Western Conference showdown, the sixth-ranked Edmonton Oilers (33-19-2) welcome the 12th-seeded Calgary Flames (27-25-5) to Rogers Place on Saturday, at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, CBC, CITY and TVAS.

Edmonton's recent home game ended in a disappointing 4-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, while Calgary secured a 3-2 OT victory over the Boston Bruins in their latest home match on Thursday.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.56 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.96 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 35 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 21 goals and an outstanding 66 assists. Leon Draisaitl has also played a pivotal role, contributing 28 goals and 42 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 25-12-2, with a 2.66 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flames have a 3.07 GFA and 3.07 GAA, and their power play success rate is 14.3%.

Blake Coleman is leading Calgary's offense with 22 goals and 22 assists, while Nazem Kadri has added 20 goals and 30 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau has provided 25 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds an 19-15-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 300 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers have an overall record of 138-138-19-5 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 50.6% win rate, while the Oilers are 52.4%.

The Flames boast an 83% success rate on penalty kills, while the Oilers are 79.6%.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

Throughout this season, Edmonton has thrived in 47 games where theywere favorites, securing victory in 30 of those matchups. Their dominance extends to games with odds shorter than -185, where they hold a commendable 18-6 record, indicating 64.9% probability of winning this game.

Conversely, the Flames have faced the underdog label in 30 games this season, managing to secure victory in 15 instances, equating to a 50.0% success rate. Furthermore, Calgary has encountered odds of +155 or longer in two games, presenting it with a 39.2% chance of victory in this game.

Prediction: Oilers 4-3 Flames

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames 0 votes