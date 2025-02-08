Canadiens lineup today: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils | Feb. 8, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will look to get back in the win column after a 6-3 loss to the LA Kings on Wednesday. Across them on the ice will be a New Jersey Devils team eager to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
Over its last 10 games, Montreal has posted a record of just 3-6-1, which doesn't seem to bode well for its hopes of making a run at an Eastern Conference wild card spot in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, in the case of the Devils, the team has won four of its last 10, and if the season were to end today, the team would punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs given that the Blue Jackets, who sit just behind them in the standings, are several games behind.
Montreal Canadiens projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson
- Patrik Laine - Jake Evans - Joel Armia
- Owen Beck - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
Defense
- Lane Hutson - Alexandre Carrier
- Mike Matheson - Logan Mailloux
- Arber Xhekaj - David Savard
Goalies
- Jakub Dobes
- Sam Montembeault
Powerplay
- Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
- Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook
Penalty Kill
- Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard
- Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier
Looking at the odds for today's Canadiens vs Devils game, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule
Heading into todays game between the Canadiens and Devils, it should come as little surprise that New Jersey, who has proven to be one of the best teams in the conference, is sitting as a slight betting favorite.
On DraftKings, New Jersey is a -162 favorite, while Montreal is a +136 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, New Jersey is a -152 favorite, while Montreal is a +126 underdog.
Based on the latest lines, it would take a $162 bet on the Devils as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Habs as the underdogs would win $136.
Following this game, the Canadiens will wrap up a back-to-back with a game against the Lightning tomorrow, before the team returns to action on Feb. 22 against the Ottawa Senators after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
