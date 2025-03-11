Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Vancouver Canucks | Mar. 11 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will collide with the Vancouver Canucks on the road on Tuesday. Last week, the team played three games - won one and suffered defeats to the Oilers and the Flames.

On the other hand, Vancouver (29-23-11) is heading into the Canadiens vs. Canucks game after a loss to the Dallas Stars, which snapped the team's two-game win streak.

The Habs (30-27-6) are fifth in the Atlantic Division, five points behind the fourth-place Ottawa Senators. The team is looking to make strides in the Wild Card race, where just four points separate them from a spot in the postseason.

Vancouver is in a similar position, with the team just out of reach of a Wild Card spot in the West. However, a win on Tuesday could see them move into contention.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Owen Beck - Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Joel Armia, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Josh Anderson, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for the Canadiens vs. Canucks game and upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into Tuesday's Canadiens vs. Canucks game, Vancouver is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Vancouver is a -152 favorite, while Montreal is a +126 underdog. Meanwhile, the Canucks are a -148 favorite over on DraftKings, while the Canadiens are a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $148 bet on Vancouver to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet. Conversely, a $100 bet on Montreal could win $126 in addition to the original bet.

Following the Canadiens vs. Canucks game, Montreal will head to Seattle for a showdown with the Kraken on Wednesday before heading home to close out the week with a game against the Panthers.

From there, the team will host the Senators on Tuesday before hitting the road again next week for a game against the Islanders.

