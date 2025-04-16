Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | April 16, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will wrap up the regular season with a showdown against the Carolina Hurricanes at home. After kicking off the month of April with a six-game win streak, the Habs have since dropped three straight games, falling to the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and, most recently, the Chicago Blackhawks.

On the flip side, Carolina is heading into tonight's game, which is their penultimate game of the season, fresh off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, which dropped them to 1-4 over their last five.

With the postseason right around the corner, Montreal will be looking to pick up a big win to ensure it holds onto the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, the Blue Jackets, who are in the midst of a five-game win streak, are just two points behind the Habs in the Wild Card race, making tonight's game a must-win if Montreal wants to guarantee a spot in the postseason.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Brendan Gallagher - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson Patrik Laine - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Ivan Demidov

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, David Savard

Looking at the odds for tonight's clash between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes

Heading into tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes, fans seem to be divided on how things will play out.

On most major sportsbooks, betting lines are split right down the middle, with -115 odds for Montreal on FanDuel and -104 odds for Carolina. Meanwhile, DraftKings currently has -122 odds for Montreal, while Carolina is a slight underdog at +102.

Based on the latest FanDuel odds, it would take a $115 bet on the Habs to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $104 bet on Carolina would win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Over on DraftKings, a $122 bet on the Habs could win $100 in addition to the original bet, while on the flip side, a $100 bet on the Hurricanes as the underdogs could win $102 in addition to the original bet.

