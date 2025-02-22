Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Ottawa Senators | Feb. 22 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to build some momentum after returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Across from them on the ice will be an Ottawa Senators team that, similarly, entered the break on a three-game skid.

Ad

Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Canadiens had won just two of their last ten, putting them in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, six points ahead of the Buffalo Sabres and five points behind the Boston Bruins.

On the flip side, despite a recent skid that saw the team lose three in a row and five of their last ten, the Senators are sitting in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the third-place Lightning.

Ad

Trending

Based on the latest wild card standings, if Montreal wants to be in contention for a wild card spot in the postseason, like Ottawa, they'll have to string together wins.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Jake Evans Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson Patrik Laine - Owen Beck - Joel Armia Juraj Slafkovsky - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Defense

Lane Hutson - Jayden Struble Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Ad

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Senators, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Senators, it should come as little surprise that Ottawa is a slight betting favorite, given how well they've played this season compared to the Canadiens.

Ad

On FanDuel, Ottawa is a -176 favorite, while on the flip side, Montreal is a +146 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Ottawa is a -180 favorite, while Montreal is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $176 bet on Ottawa as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel in addition to the original bet, while on the flip side, a $100 bet on Montreal as the underdog could win $146 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Habs will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. The team will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before hitting the road for a game against the Sabres to kick off March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles