Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Ottawa Senators | March 18, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to make it two in a row when they host the Ottawa Senators for a pivotal divisional showdown. After a big win over the reinging Stanley Cup Champs on Saturday, the Habs are 2-1 over their last three, and 7-1-2 over their last 10.

On the flip side, Ottawa is heading into tonight's game in the midst of a six-game win streak, its second of the season. A win tonight, however, would make it the team's longest win streak of the season.

Currently the Habs sit in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, with the Senators six points ahead of them, and the Red Wings one point behind. Despite that, the team is just one point outside of Wild Card contention out East, meaning it still has a chance for a playoff berth if it can string together wins.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's Senators vs Canadiens game as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canadiens and Senators, Ottawa is sitting as a slight betting favorite given the divisional standings.

On FanDuel, Ottawa is a -137 favorite, while Montreal is a +114 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Ottawa is a -142 favorite, while Montreal is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $137 bet on the Senators to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Montreal as the underdogs could win $114 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will hit the road for a showdown with the New York Islanders on Thursday. From there, the team will briefly head back home for a game against the Avalanche on Saturday before hitting the road for a four-game stretch.

While on the road, the team will collide with the Blues, Flyers, Hurricanes and the Panthers, before returning home in early April.

