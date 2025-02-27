Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | Feb. 27 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to make it three in a row when they collide with the San Jose Sharks at home. Although the Canadiens were just 2-8 over their last ten before the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, they have since won back-to-back games over the Ottawa Senators and, most recently, the Carolina Hurricanes.

On the flip side, the Sharks have yet to find a win since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, losing back-to-back games against the Flames and the Jets to extend a pre-4 Nations losing streak that's up to six now.

Heading into tonight's game, Montreal is sitting in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, six points ahead of the last-place Sabres and three points behind the sixth-place Bruins.

With the team five points outside of wild-card contention in the East, every game matters.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Owen Beck - Patrik Laine Brendan Gallagher - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson* Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Lane Hutson - Jayden Struble Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson*, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canadiens vs Sharks game, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Sharks, bettors are backing the Habs to get the job done, given how poorly the Sharks have played this season.

On DraftKings, Montreal is a -162 favorite while San Jose is a +136 underdog. Meanwhile, over on Bet365, Montreal is a -160 favorite while San Jose is a +135 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $160 bet on Montreal to win $100 on Bet365, in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on the Sharks could win $136 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Habs will head to Buffalo for a showdown with the Sabres on Saturday before running things back with the team on Monday at home before kicking off a four-game road stretch.

