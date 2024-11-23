Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Vegas Golden Knights | Nov 23, 2024

On Saturday, the Montreal Canadiens will look to build on a two-game win streak after wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers. Standing in their way, however, is a Vegas Golden Knights team that's fresh off a win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Habs (7-10-2) are sitting last in the Atlantic Division while going 3-6-1 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Vegas (12-6-2) sits atop the Pacific Division and they are 5-4-1 in their last 10.

Leading up to the puck drop the Habs have several players expected to miss the game with Patrik Laine remaining on the injured reserve list alongside David Reinbacher. Moreover, Rafael Harvey-Pinard is with the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines for tonight's game against Vegas

Forwards:

LW Juraj Slafkovsky - C Nick Suzuki - RW Kirby Dach LW Alex Newhook - C Jake Evans - RW Cole Caufield LW Josh Anderson - C Christian Dvorak - RW Brendan Gallagher LW Emil Heineman - C Lucas Condotta - RW Joel Armia

Defense:

Kaiden Guhle - Mike Matheson Lane Hutson - David Savard Arber Xhekaj - Justin Barron

Goalies:

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Powerplay:

Kirby Dach, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Mike Matheson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Emil Heineman, Joel Armia, Lane Hutson

Penalty Kill:

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Guhle Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Mike Matheson, Justin Barron

Odds for tonights game between the Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights as well as upcoming games on the Habs' schedule

It's no surprise Vegas is the betting favorite in most major sportsbooks. While the Canadiens have won back-to-back games, their inconsistency this season doesn't appear to have bettors confidence.

On DraftKings, the Golden Knights are -166 favorites while the Habs are +140 underdogs. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Vegas is a -162 favorite while the Habs are +134 underdogs.

This means that it would take a $166 bet on Vegas as the favorite to win $100 whereas a $100 bet on the Canadiens as the favorites would win $140 on DraftKings. These odds, of course, are likely to change between now and the puck drop.

After tonight's game, the Canadiens will kick off a back-to-back by hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday before then hitting the road for a game against Columbus the following night.

From there the team will wrap up the month of November with a road game against the Rangers before kicking off the month of December the following night with a trip to Boston to face off with the Bruins.

