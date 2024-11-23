Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | Nov 23, 2024

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a two-game skid when they face off with the Ottawa Senators in their first of six games on the road. While the team finished last season atop the Pacific Division, the team has struggled to find success this season. Ahead of tonight's game, the Canucks (9-6-3) are sitting in fifth place in the division with a record of 9-6-3.

On the flip side, the Senators (8-10-1) are in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. With both teams looking to improve in the standings, both teams are in a must-win position.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Canucks have several players listed on their injury report. In addition to Thatcher Demko and Derek Forbort remaining on the injured reserve list, Brock Boeser is listed as day-to-day after skating for the first time since his injury on Tuesday.

Last but certainly not least, JT Miller is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Canucks' lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Pius Suter - C J.T. Miller - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki LW Jake DeBrusk - C Elias Pettersson - RW Conor Garland LW Danton Heinen - C Teddy Blueger - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Nils Hoglander - C Aatu Raty - RW Arshdeep Bains

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay:

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Arshdeep Bains, Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes

Penalty Kill:

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek Elias Pettersson, Kiefer Sherwood, Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canucks vs Senators game as well as upcoming games on the Canucks schedule

Ahead of tonight's game between the Canucks and the Senators, fans seem pretty divided on how things will play out. On DraftKings, the Canucks have even odds while the Senators have -120 odds.

Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Vancouver is a +114 underdog, while the Senators are -137 favorites to win. This means a $137 bet on Ottawa as the favorites would win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Vancouver as the underdogs would win $114.

Following tonight's game, Vancouver will head to Boston for a clash with the Bruins on Tuesday before heading to Pittsburgh for a game with the Penguins the following night. Then, the team will head to Buffalo for a game with the Sabres on Nov. 29.

