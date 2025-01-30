Capitals lineup tonight: Washington's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | Jan. 30 2025

Tonight, the Washington Capitals will look to pick up their second win in a row when they collide with the Ottawa Senators after a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

While Washington is fresh off a win, Ottawa is in the midst of a two-game win streak that has seen them pick up back-to-back wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club.

Washington has won eight of their last ten heading into tonight's game, and thanks to a 34-11-5 record, the team has a sizable lead over the second-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

On the flip side, the Senators are sitting in third place in a competitive Atlantic Division alongside the Boston Bruins with a record of 26-20-4. They have won seven of their last ten games.

Washington Capitals projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson Aliaksei Protas - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Connor McMichael Taylor Daddysh - Lars Eller - Ethen Frank Brandon Huhaime - Nic Dowd - Andrew Mangiapane

Defense:

Rasmus Sandin - John Carlson Jakob Chychrun - Trevor Van Riemsdyk Martin Fehervary - Matt Roy

Goalies:

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Powerplay:

Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson Andrew Mangiapane, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor McMichael, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin

Penalty Kill:

Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehervary, John Carlson Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Matt Roy

Looking at the odds for tonight's Capitals vs Senators game as well as upcoming games on Washington's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Capitals and the Senators, the odds for tonight's game are incredibly close.

On FanDuel, both teams have -110 odds, while on DraftKings, Washington has -108 odds and Ottawa has -112 odds.

Based on these lines, a $110 bet on either team would win $100 on FanDuel, a $108 bet on Washington would win $100 on DraftKings, and a $112 bet on Ottawa would win $100.

Following tonight's game, the Capitals will head home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday before colliding with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

The team will then hit the road for a game against the Flyers next Thursday before heading home to host the Utah Hockey Club before the Four Nations Face-Off break.

