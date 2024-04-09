Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The 49-22-7 Carolina Hurricanes are third in the Eastern Conference and visit the second-ranked Boston Bruins (46-17-15) at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ESPN+, NESN and BSSO.

Carolina won 3-0 against the Columbus Blue Jackets in its last home game on Sunday, while Boston won it home game 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Bruins score an average of 3.27 goals per game and allow 2.67. Their power play efficiency stands at 22.6%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer this season, with 47 goals and 60 assists, totaling 107 points. Brad Marchand has 28 goals and 38 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 25 goals and 33 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 34 assists, while Pavel Zacha has 19 goals and 37 assists.

Jeremy Swayman is 25-8-8 in goal, with a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes average 3.35 goals per game, conceding 2.56 goals and capitalizing on 27.1% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 35 goals and 52 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 29 goals and 33 assists. Jake Guentzel has 27 goals and 46 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 21-13-4 record, a 2.37 goals against average and a save percentage of .910.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Injury Report

The Hurricanes and Bruins are both facing injury concerns. For the Hurricanes, Jesper Fast's status is questionable.

The Bruins, on the other hand, have several players out. Justin Brazeau is sidelined with an upper-body injury. Milan Lucic is out due to personal reasons. Pat Maroon is dealing with a back injury. Derek Forbort is out due to an undisclosed issue, while Matthew Poitras is out with a shoulder injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 212 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins boast an overall record of 113-76-16-7 against the Hurricanes. In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.2% win rate, while the Hurricanes stand at 52.8%. On penalty kills, the Hurricanes has a 86.2% success rate, while the Bruins have an 82.4% success rate.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Odds and Prediction

Carolina has won 46 of its 71 games as the odds favorite and 46 of its 71 games with odds shorter than -114, giving it a 53.5% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have been listed as underdogs in 11 games and defeated their opponents six times. Boston has gone 5-5 this season with odds of -106 or higher, giving it a 51.5% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Bruins 4-3 Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No

