Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 14th, 2024

The 51-22-7 Carolina Hurricanes take on the 23-51-5 Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago on Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ESPN+, SN, TVAS, NBCSCH and BSSO.

Carolina secured a 5-2 win on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Meanwhile, Chicago played at home on the same day and suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Hurricanes average 3.38 goals per game, conceding 2.54 goals and capitalizing on 26.6% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 35 goals and 53 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 31 goals and 34 assists. Jake Guentzel has 30 goals and 46 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 22-13-4 record, a 2.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score an average of 2.16 goals per game and concede an average of 3.51 goals, while their power play success rate is 16.5%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 22 goals and 38 assists, while Philipp Kurashev has 168 goals and 35 assists. Jason Dickinson has 21 goals and 13 assists. Petr Mrazek has an 18-29-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Injury Report

The Hurricanes and Blackhawks are both facing injury concerns. For the Hurricanes, Jesper Fast's status is questionable due to an upper-body injury.

The Blackhawks are presently dealing with several of their players being unavailable due to injuries. Taylor Hall is out for the season due to a knee injury. Nick Foligno is questionable due to personal reasons, while Reese Johnson is day-to-day with a concussion.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have faced off 92 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Hurricanes boast an overall record of 46-35-7-4 against the Blackhawks. In faceoffs, the Blackhawks have a 46.5% win rate, while the Hurricanes stand at 52.7%. On penalty kills, the Hurricanes have an 86.2% success rate, while the Blackhawks have a 76.7% success rate.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Prediction

Carolina has gone 48-25 as the odds favorite with odds shorter than -370 this season, giving it a 78.7% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been listed as underdogs in 74 games and defeated their opponents 19 times. Despite being the underdog with odds of +287 or longer in 12 matchups, Chicago has not managed to secure a win, which means the team has a 51.5% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4 - 1 Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

