Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 7th, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (48-22-7) are third in the Eastern Conference. They host the 16th ranked Columbus Blue Jackets (26-39-12) at PNC Arena, Raleigh on Sunday, April 7 at 5 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSOH.

On April 5, Friday, Carolina, playing at home, secured a commanding 4-2 victory against the Washington Capitals. Conversely, on April 6, Saturday, Columbus faced off against the Philadelphia Flyers in a home game and emerged victorious with a 6-2 scoreline.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Hurricanes average 3.35 goals per game, conceding 2.60 goals and capitalizing on 27.2% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 34 goals and 52 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 29 goals and 33 assists. Jake Guentzel has 27 goals and 45 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 21-13-4 record, a 2.37 goals against average and an save percentage of .910.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.88 goals per game and concede 3.60 goals per outing, converting 15.1% of their power play opportunities.

Kirill Marchenko leads them with 21 goals, 18 assists and 183 shots on goal, while Zach Werenski has contributed 43 assists. Johnny Gaudreau scored 11 goals and 47 assists.

In goal, Jet Greaves holds a 2-3-0 record, maintaining a 2.82 goals against average and a save percentage of .924.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Players Injury Report

On the injury front, Jesper Fast, a valuable player for the Hurricanes, is currently under the cloud of uncertainty due to an upper body injury.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets are also dealing with their share of injury concerns. Boone Jenner is day-to-day due to personal reasons; Daniil Tarasov and Adam Bpoqvist are both day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Yegor Chinakov is out with an upper-body injury, Sean Kuraly is out with a lower-body injury, and Jake Bean and Kent Johnson are both out for the season with hand and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Patrick Laine is out with a collarbone injury, key goalie Elvis Merzlikins is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and key offensive player Adam Fantilli is out with a leg injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 58 times. The Blue Jackets are 26-27-0-5 against the Hurricanes . In faceoffs, the Blue Jackets have a 47.2% win rate, while the Hurricanes have a 52.6% win rate. On penalty kills, the Blue Jackets are at 76.8%, while the Hurricanes are at 86.2%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and Predictions

Carolina has gone 45-25 as the betting favorite and won all two games playing with the odds shorter than -400, giving it a 80.0% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have been underdogs in 70 games, winning 22 of them. However, once this season, Columbus faced odds of +313 or longer and ended up losing that match, which gives them a 24.2% chance of winning the game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4-2 Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jake Guentzel can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Seth Jarvis to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

