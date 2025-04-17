Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina (47-29-5) is coming off a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Wednesday. Ottawa (44-30-7) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Chicago.

Hurricanes vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Carolina is 65-40-8-5 all-time against Ottawa

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.22 goals per game

Ottawa is 26-11-3 at home

Carolina is allowing 2.75 goals per game

The Sens are averaging 2.9 goals per game

The Hurricanes are 16-20-4 on the road

Ottawa is allowing 2.8 goals per game

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Carolina is coming off a 4-2 loss to Montreal and is on a two-game losing streak but are locked into the second spot in the Metro. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 74 points, Seth Jarvis has 67 points, Andrei Svechnikov has 46 points, and Shayne Gostisbehere has 44 points.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Frederik Andersen, who's 13-7-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 11-7-4 with a 3.21 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Ottawa, meanwhile, will play Toronto in the playoffs as they snapped their drought. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle who has 76 points, Drake Batherson has 65 points, Jake Sanderson has 55 points, and Brady Tkachuk has 55 points.

The Senators will start Anton Forsberg who's 11-12-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Hurricanes, he's 3-4 with a 3.59 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Hurricanes vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Carolina is a +105 underdog while Ottawa is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are on a back-to-back, and neither team has anything to play for and will likely rest some key players here.

However, Carolina will have some tired legs as Ottawa will get the home win here to enter the playoffs on a high note.

Prediction: Senators 3, Hurricanes 2.

Hurricanes vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

