Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 17th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (41-20-6), fourth in the Eastern Conference, face off against the Ottawa Senators (28-33-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS, BSSO and TSN5.

Carolina secured a 5-4 win on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs in its previous outing on Saturday, March 16. Meanwhile, Ottawa secured a 1-0 win on the road against the New York Islanders in their last game.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Senators average 3.17 goals per game, with a 16.9% success rate on their power play opportunities and defensively, they allow 3.48 goals per game.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 30 goals and 25 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed 16 goals and 47 assists. Claude Giroux scored 19 goals and 36 assists. In goal, Anton Forsberg holds a record of 12-10-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Conversely, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.33 goals per game, conceding 2.66 per game and capitalizing on 26.0% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 27 goals and 44 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 22 goals and 30 assists. Martin Necas has added 21 goals and 25 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 7-1-0 record, a 2.19 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .913.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 115 times.

In faceoff, the Hurricanes have a 52.7% win rate, while the Senators have a 51.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes have 85.6%, while the Senators are at 73.6%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Predictions

Carolina has won 38 of 60 games as the odds favorite and 16 of 21 games with odds shorter than -190, giving them a 65.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Senators have been listed as underdogs 37 times this season and have defeated their opponents 14 times. Ottawa has played with odds of +158 or longer five times this season and has yet to win, giving them a 38.8% chance of winning tonight's game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 3–2 Senators

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes

