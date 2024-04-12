Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 12th, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes will play against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday, April 12, with the game starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have enjoyed a stellar season, buoyed by their potent offense, which averages 3.35 goals per game. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis lead the charge with a combined 65 goals and 85 assists, supported by Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, and Andrei Svechnikov, who contribute 66 goals and 87 assists.

Defensively, the Hurricanes excel, conceding only 2.54 goals per game, anchored by Brent Burns, Jaccob Slavin, and Brady Skjei. Goaltender Frederik Andersen boasts an impressive .931 save percentage and a 1.83 goals-against average.

On the flip side, the St. Louis Blues struggle to secure a playoff spot due to their lackluster offense, managing only 2.87 goals per game. While Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou shine with a combined 54 goals and 94 assists, the rest of the team's offense falters.

Defensively, the Blues also face challenges, allowing 3.05 goals per game. Although Nick Leddy and Colton Parayko contribute 9.2 defensive point shares, the unit struggles overall. However, goaltender Jordan Binnington performs admirably with a .911 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average.

Despite individual efforts, the Blues face an uphill battle due to their inconsistent offensive and defensive performances.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues: Head to Head

St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes have a close head-to-head record, with 12 wins for the Blues and 10 wins for the Hurricanes. Both teams have shown their ability to compete, with no draws recorded in their matchups. St. Louis has a slight advantage in overtime wins, with one win compared to Carolina's none. However, Carolina has been more successful in shootout situations, securing four wins to St. Louis's one. On average, their games have seen 5.7 goals per match, highlighting their offensive capabilities.

Hurricanes vs. Blues: Predictions

The Hurricanes and Blues game is expected to be a close one, with Carolina being the favored team at -204. Having recently triumphed against the Boston Bruins with a decisive 4-1 victory, the Hurricanes are riding a wave of momentum.

However, the Blues (+168) shouldn't be underestimated, especially after their impressive 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. The over/under set at 6 adds to the thrill of the game.

Hurricanes vs. Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Hurricanes to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score: Yes

