Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (40-20-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) face the Toronto Maple Leafs (38-19-8, fifth) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN, and BSSO.

The Carolina Hurricanes won 4-0 at home in their last game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, while Toronto won on the road in its last outing on the same day against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.57 goals per game and allow 3.11 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, at 26.6%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 55 goals, 27 assists, 82 points and 269 shots on goal. He has been well backed by William Nylander, who has 35 goals, 51 assists and 86 points, and John Tavares, who has 20 goals and 26 assists.

Ilya Samsonov is 18-5-6, with a 3.06 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.

Conversely, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.32 goals per game, conceding 2.64 per game and capitalizing on 25.6% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 25 goals and 43 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 21 goals and 30 assists. Martin Necas has added 21 goals and 25 assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 17-12-3 record, a 2.35 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .911.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 137 times.

The Hurricanes are 73-52-11-1 against the Maple Leafs

In faceoff, the Hurricanes have a 52.7% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes have 85.4%, while the Maple Leafs are at 77.2%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Predictions

Carolina has won 37 of 59 games as the odds favorite, with a season record of 37-22 when the odds were less than -113, giving them a 53.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have upset their opponents five times out of the 11 games played as an underdog this season. Toronto holds a record of 4-6 when odds list the team at -108 or longer, giving it a 51.9% chance for the Maple Leafs to win this match.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3–2 Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No.

