Carter Hart landing spots: 3 teams that could take a chance on recently acquitted goalie pending NHL clearance

The Hockey Canada world junior trial has come to an end as Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Dillon Dube were all found not guilty of sexual assault.

Ad

All five had been away from the NHL as the case and court were ongoing. But, after they have all been found not guilty, they could look to make a comeback to the NHL if any team wants to sign them.

According to The Athletic, some NHL teams are interested in signing some of the five players, most likely goalie Carter Hart. However, as of right now, the five players are ineligible to play in the NHL.

Ad

Trending

“The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing and the behavior at issue was unacceptable,” the NHL said in a statement. “We will be reviewing and considering the judge’s findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the league.”

Ad

The NHLPA, however, is fighting back against the NHL as the union says the court found them not guilty and should be able to return to the NHL.

If the players are cleared to play in the league, here are three teams that could pursue Carter Hart.

Carter Hart landing spots

#1, Edmonton Oilers

If Carter Hart does sign with an NHL team, the Edmonton Oilers make the most sense.

Ad

Edmonton needs a goalie, but given that Hart hasn't played in nearly two years, he could use time in the AHL. With Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard under contract, Hart could spend some time in the AHL, and once he proves he's still a top-tier goalie, he could be the Oilers' starting goalie for years to come.

He's also from Alberta, so it would be a chance to play close to home.

Ad

#2, Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart was selected 48th overall in 2016 by the Flyers and spent his entire career with the Flyers organization, so returning to the team would make sense.

Since Hart stepped away due to the legal issues, Philadelphia hasn't been able to find a true starting goalie. Although the Flyers have Dan Vladar, Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, and Aleksei Kolosov all under contract, none have proven themself to be a true starter.

Ad

Hart would have a chance to be a starter from the get-go in Philadelphia in a team he's familiar with.

#3, Vegas Golden Knights

If Carter Hart wants to be a backup for a year and ease his way back in, the Vegas Golden Knights could make sense.

Adin Hill is the starting goalie, and Vegas has Akira Schmid as the backup, but he's a fringe NHLer. Hart would be an upgrade over Schmid, while he could use a year to prove to NHL teams he can still play before chasing a starting job in a year from now.

But by signing with Vegas, he would also have the chance to win the Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama