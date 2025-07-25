  • home icon
  • NHL releases statement about Carter Hart & other players' futures after acquittal in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 25, 2025 01:02 GMT
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered - Source: Getty
NHL releases statement about Carter Hart & other players' futures after acquittal in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial - Source: Getty

The NHL released a statement following the acquittal of five players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial on Thursday.

Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Michael McLeod were all found not guilty of the charges they faced in a London, Ontario, court.

The acquittal cleared the five players of criminal liability, but in the NHL’s point of view, it did not clear them of wrongdoing.

As the NHL’s statement read:

"We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the league.”
Furthermore, the statement deemed the players’ actions to be “unacceptable” even if they are not criminal in nature.

It’s worth pointing out that the five players involved in the Hockey Canada trial were not technically suspended from the NHL. They were granted a leave of absence from their respective clubs. The clubs then did not issue qualifying offers to the players, making them UFAs.

The only player who received a qualifying offer was Formenton. The Ottawa Senators’ player is technically an RFA, with his rights belonging to the Sens.

It remains to be seen if the NHL bans the players involved in the Hockey Canada scandal. Otherwise, the players could resume their NHL careers after nearly two full seasons away from the ice.

NHLPA believes Hockey Canada trial players should resume careers

Following the NHL’s statement, the NHLPA stated that the five players involved in the Hockey Canada trial should be allowed to resume their careers.

Sportsnet quoted the NHLPA as stating:

"Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod were acquitted of all charges by Justice Carroccia of the Ontario Superior Court.”

The statement added:

"After missing more than a full season of their respective NHL careers, they should now have the opportunity to return to work. The NHL’s declaration that the Players are 'ineligible' to play pending its further analysis of the Court's findings is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA.”
The NHLPA concluded its statement by declaring:

"We are addressing this dispute with the league and will have no further comment at this time."

The legal battle for the players involved in the Hockey Canada scandal could find a new battleground. The NHL and NHLPA could end up locking horns as the league attempts to avoid reputational damage, while the NHLPA fights for the players’ rights.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

