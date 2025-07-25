The NHL released a statement following the acquittal of five players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial on Thursday.Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Michael McLeod were all found not guilty of the charges they faced in a London, Ontario, court.The acquittal cleared the five players of criminal liability, but in the NHL’s point of view, it did not clear them of wrongdoing.As the NHL’s statement read:&quot;We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the league.”Furthermore, the statement deemed the players’ actions to be “unacceptable” even if they are not criminal in nature.It’s worth pointing out that the five players involved in the Hockey Canada trial were not technically suspended from the NHL. They were granted a leave of absence from their respective clubs. The clubs then did not issue qualifying offers to the players, making them UFAs.The only player who received a qualifying offer was Formenton. The Ottawa Senators’ player is technically an RFA, with his rights belonging to the Sens.It remains to be seen if the NHL bans the players involved in the Hockey Canada scandal. Otherwise, the players could resume their NHL careers after nearly two full seasons away from the ice.NHLPA believes Hockey Canada trial players should resume careersFollowing the NHL’s statement, the NHLPA stated that the five players involved in the Hockey Canada trial should be allowed to resume their careers.Sportsnet quoted the NHLPA as stating:&quot;Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod were acquitted of all charges by Justice Carroccia of the Ontario Superior Court.”The statement added:&quot;After missing more than a full season of their respective NHL careers, they should now have the opportunity to return to work. The NHL’s declaration that the Players are 'ineligible' to play pending its further analysis of the Court's findings is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA.”The NHLPA concluded its statement by declaring:&quot;We are addressing this dispute with the league and will have no further comment at this time.&quot;The legal battle for the players involved in the Hockey Canada scandal could find a new battleground. The NHL and NHLPA could end up locking horns as the league attempts to avoid reputational damage, while the NHLPA fights for the players’ rights.