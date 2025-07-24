Hockey Canada trial explained: Key evidence and arguments that swung decision in favor of 5 accused players

The Hockey Canada Trial came to a conclusion on Thursday with the five defendants receiving a not guilty verdict.

The five members of the 2018 Canada World Junior Hockey team had been charged with sexual assault related to a purported incident that occurred in June 2018. The alleged victim, whose identity was withheld for security reasons, claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, Alex Formenton, and Cal Foote.

The charges included sexual assault for all five defendants, with McLeod facing two counts. The charges stemmed from an incident following a ceremony honoring the 2018 World Junior Team's gold medal performance. The incident in question happened in a hotel room later that night involving the victim, who was 20 at the time.

The victim claimed that she had been forced into non-consensual sexual activity with the five defendants, using footage as evidence of the events.

After a legal process that lasted roughly a year and a half, Justice Carroccia, who presided over the proceedings, stated the following per The Athletic:

“Having found that I cannot rely upon the evidence of E.M. and then considering the evidence in this trial as a whole, I conclude that the Crown cannot meet its onus on any of the counts before me.”

As such, the Crown was unable to meet the burden of proof necessary to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim, identified as E.M., had been pressured into non-consensual sexual acts with the aforementioned defendants.

As Justice Carroccia pointed out, there remains reasonable doubt that the sexual acts in question did not occur under duress. While the verdict does not mean that E.M. engaged in consensual acts with the five players accused in the Hockey Canada trial, the proceedings do not prove that E.M. was forced into engaging in sexual acts with the defendants.

The judge added that the evidence presented in the case was not “credible or reliable.” This statement came on the heels of confusing testimony in which E.M. had a consensual sexual encounter with McLeod and later claimed to have been forced into having relations with him.

E.M. also stated that she had been slapped on the buttocks. However, the judge ruled that this sort of behavior cannot be construed as sexual assault.

The most compelling argument from Justice Carroccia came when she announced the not guilty verdict for Carter Hart. As The Athletic noted:

“Carroccia said that by acting in a sexual manner, masturbating and asking men to have sex with her, E.M. established a willingness to engage in sexual activity.”

This crucial point underscored the consensual nature of the actions in question, leading the Justice to determine that E.M. was not a “reliable witness.”

The not guilty verdict ends seven years after initial reports were made to the London, Ontario, police. The Hockey Canada trial moved forward after the defendants voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement.

There is no word yet on whether the Crown will appeal the not guilty ruling at this time.

What the not guilty verdict in Hockey Canada trial means for players involved

The not guilty verdict in the Hockey Canada trial essentially unbinds the players involved from criminal liability. The Crown can still appeal the verdict, but a new criminal case cannot be pursued.

However, the players involved in the Hockey Canada trial could face a civil suit from the plaintiff. While the grounds for such a suit remain to be seen, the plaintiff, E.M., could pursue damages in connection with the incidents.

It also remains to be seen what the NHL decides regarding these players’ futures. The league did not openly ban the players. However, their respective teams did not issue the players qualifying offers following the end of their entry-level deals. Only Alex Formenton received a qualifying offer, maintaining his RFA status with the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL should rule in the coming days on whether the acquitted players could return to the ice. Since the players are now UFAs, they are free to sign with any team that chooses to give them a chance.

It could be an interesting summer for the five players involved in the Hockey Canada trial as they look to get their NHL careers back on track.

