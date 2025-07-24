"Welcome to Edmonton" "Bring him back": NHL fans react as ex-Flyers goalie Carter Hart found not guilty of sexual assault in Hockey Canada trial

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart was found not guilty in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case on Thursday. Four other players named in the case were also found not guilty.The case involved an alleged incident in June 2018 in London, Ontario. The players were part of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey Team. The woman in the case is known as E.M., and her identity is protected.NBC Sports Philadelphia announced the news on X on Thursday.&quot;Former Flyers goalie Carter Hart found not guilty in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial.&quot;Soon, fans noticed the news and shared their reactions. The case had paused parts of Hart's hockey career. Now, some believe, teams like the Edmonton Oilers may consider signing him again.“Welcome to Edmonton, Carter,” one fan posted.“Bring him back NOW,” another fan wrote.&quot;Hart lost his whole career over this. Sure hope he can salvage it. He’s still young,&quot; a fan said.The case had a big impact on all five players. Some were put on leave by their teams, while others stayed unsigned as the case went on. Now that the trial is over, their futures may become clearer.&quot;His career was in jeopardy because of a false accusation. Makes my blood boil,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This dude was future for the flyers. [It's] a shame they cut him short over allegations. Hope he comes back,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Bring him back. The Flyers need a goalie, and Carter was great. If we don’t bring him back, we will still be in goalie hell, and if Hart goes to Edmonton, they’ll finally win the cup, and we’d have to deal with Bob 2.0 for a player that should and could be the franchise goalie,&quot; a fan mentioned.Court's final verdict on Carter Hart and other accused playersOntario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia gave the final verdict on Carter Hart's case. She said she did not find the evidence that E.M. presented as reliable or believable.“Having found that I cannot rely upon the evidence of E.M. and then considering the evidence in this trial as a whole, I conclude that the Crown cannot meet its onus on any of the counts before me,” Carroccia said on Thursday via The Athletic.Hart was drafted by the Flyers in 2016 as the 48th pick. He has played six seasons in the NHL. His best year was 2019–20, with 24 wins and a .914 save percentage. In total, he has played 227 games, with 96 wins and a 2.94 goals-against average. Hart has six career shutouts and a .906 save percentage overall.Fans have closely followed Carter Hart's story since it began. So far, Hart has not commented publicly yet, and it is not clear what his next step will be.