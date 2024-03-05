Chicago Blackhawks vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 5, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena, Arizona, on Tuesday. The puck drops at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on NBC.

The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM Chichago's News and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

The Chicago Blackhawks have a 15-42-5 record after falling to the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 in their last game. They score 2.00 goals and concede 3.58 per game. Their power play success percentage is 12.7%, while their penalty-killing rate is 77.2%.

Connor Bedard has been quite productive for the Blackhawks, scoring 17 goals and providing 24 assists, resulting in 41 points. Meanwhile, Philipp Kurashev has accumulated 34 points, scoring 10 goals and providing 24 assists.

Petr Mrazek boasts a 13-24-4 record with a save percentage of .906 and a goals-against average of 3.09 goals per game.

Luke Philp (undisclosed), Taylor Hall (knee), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body) and Nikita Zaitsev (knee) are sidelined due to injuries.

Arizona Coyotes game preview

The Arizona Coyotes have a 25-31-5 record after winning their last game 5-2 against the Washington Capitals. They are scoring 2.92 goals and conceding 3.30 per game. Their power play success rate is 22.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 77.7%.

Clayton Keller has scored 22 goals and provided 30 assists in 57 games, resulting in 52 points. Meanwhile, Matias Maccelli has contributed 44 points through 11 goals and 33 assists in 61 games.

Connor Ingram has a 17-15-3 record with a save percentage of .909 and a goals-against average of 2.82 per game.

Travis Boyd (pectoral) and Clayton Keller (upper body) are unavailable for this game.

Chicago Blackhawks lines

Forwards

Ryan Donato

Connor Bedard

Philipp Kurashev

Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic

Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Arizona Coyotes lines

Forwards

Alex Kerfoot

Barrett Hayton

Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli

Defensemen

J.J. Moser

Mathew Dumba

Sean Durzi

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Chicago Blackhawks vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Blackhawks are coming off seven straight losses, while the Coyotes have won one of their last three. Arizona has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Chicago. The Blackhawks are 4-25-1 on the road this season.

The Coyotes are the favorites, with odds of -236, while the Blackhawks are the underdogs, with odds of +191. With an added ice-home advantage, Arizona should win.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Coyotes to win (-236)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals – Yes

Tip 3: Matias Maccelli to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home Advantage - Yes