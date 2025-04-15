Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 15, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET.
Chicago (24-46-11) is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal. Ottawa (44-30-6) is coming off a 4-3 OT win over the Flyers.
Blackhawks vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats
- Chicago is 30-10-2-2 all-time against Ottawa
- The Blackhawks are averaging 2.71 goals per game
- Ottawa is 26-11-2 at home
- Chicago is allowing 3.56 goals per game
- The Senators are averaging 2.9 goals per game
- The Blackhawks are 9-26-5 on the road
- Ottawa is allowing 2.78 goals per game
Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Preview
Chicago will end their 2025 NHL season on Tuesday. The Blackhawks are playing the second-half of a back-to-back after their shootout win over Montreal. Chicago is led by Connor Bedard who has 64 points, Ryan Donato has 61 points, Teuvo Teravainen has 58 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi has 45 points.
The Blackhawks are set to start Spencer Knight who's 4-8-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .891 SV% since being traded to Chicago. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-1 with a 3.67 GAA and a .879 SV%.
Ottawa, meanwhile, has clinched a playoff spot and don't have much to play for here. The Senators are set to start Anton Forbserg who's 11-12-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 1-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .872 SV%.
The Senators are led by Tim Sutzle who has 75 points, Drake Batherson has 64 points, Jake Sanderson has 55 points, and Claude Giroux has 50 points.
Blackhawks vs Senators: Odds & Prediction
Chicago is a +235 underdog while Ottawa is a -290 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Blackhawks upset Montreal on Monday night, and are playing their final game of the season here. Ottawa has clinched a playoff spot but Chicago will have some tired legs as this is a good spot for the Sens to get a big home win here in their penultimate game of the season.
Prediction: Senators 3, Blackhawks 1.
Blackhawks vs Senators: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Ottawa -1.5 (-110)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Dylan Cozens 3+ shots on goal (+125)
