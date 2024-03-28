Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 28, 2024

The Ottawa Senators (31-36-4) face the Chicago Blackhawks (21-46-5) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSCH, RDS2 and TSN5.

Ottawa won 6-2 against the Buffalo Sabres in its last road game on Wednesday, while Chicago won 3-1 against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview

The Blackhawks score an average of 3.21 goals per game and concede an average of 3.54 goals, while their power play success rate is 17.6%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 35 assists, while Philipp Kurashev has 15 goals and 32 assists. Petr Mrazek holds a 17-26-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.07 goals against average and a save percentage of .906.

Meanwhile, the Senators average 2.21 goals per game, with a 16.2% success rate on power play opportunities and allow 3.56 goals per outing.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 32 goals and 31 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed 18 goals and 50 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 19 goals and 40 assists.

Anton Forsberg has a 12-12-0 record in goal, a 3.30 GAA and a save percentage of .885 SV%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 42 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Senators have an overall record of 10-21-2-9 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.8% win rate, while the Blackhawks have a 46.6%.

On penalty kills, the Senators boast a 77.1% success rate, while the Blackhawks are 73.2%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

Ottawa has won 14 of 29 games as the betting favorites and holds a 1-4 record with odds less than -196 this season, giving them a 66.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been listed as the underdogs in 67 games and have upset their opponents 17 times. With +162 odds or longer, they have played 51 games and gone 13-38, which means they have a 38.2% chance to win here.

Prediction: Senators 3-2 Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Senators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

