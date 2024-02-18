Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 18, 2024

The struggling Arizona Coyotes are 23-26-4, having dropped seven consecutive road games. They will be facing the 33-18-4 Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Colorado's last game on Feb. 15 ended in a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Arizona suffered a 5-1 defeat at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 16.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

Colorado boasts an impressive average of 3.69 goals per game, converting on 24.3 of their power play chances.

Nathan MacKinnon is their top goal scorer, with 32 goals and 57 assists. Mikko Rantanen closely follows with 29 goals and 41 assists while Cale Makar has contributed 13 goals and 47 assists.

Alexander Georgiev has a solid 28-13-3 record in goal, accompanied by a 2.94 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes offensive output stands at 152 goals for the season, averaging 2.87 goals per game. However, they have struggled defensively, conceding a total of 168 goals, averaging 3.17 goals per game.

Clayton Keller has been a key offensive player for the Coyotes with 21 goals and 28 assists. Jason Zucker has also contributed with 8 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram boasts a season record of 17-13-2, allowing 88 goals with a 2.76 GAA. He has made 1005 saves, with .912 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 161 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche have an overall record of 84-61-12-4 against the Coyotes.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 47.9% win rate, while the Coyotes have 45.5%.

On penalty kills, the Coyotes boast a 79.1% success rate, while the Avalanche are 81.5%.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes: Odds and prediction

This season, Colorado has emerged as a formidable force when favored, securing victory in 30 out of 46 games. Impressively, the Avalanche remain undefeated in games with odds shorter than -274, showcasing their consistent performance. With a strong 73.3% likelihood of winning this game, Colorado looks primed for success once again.

Meanwhile, Arizona has embraced the underdog role throughout the season, pulling off upsets in 14 out of 42 games. Despite facing odds never exceeding +220, they face a challenging task with a 31.2% chance of prevailing in this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 5 - 3 Coyotes.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Clayton Keller to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes 0 votes