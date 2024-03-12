Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 12, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche play the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Tuesday. The game starts at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be shown live on ALT and ESPN +.

You can also listen to the action on CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan and KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Colorado Avalanche holds a 40-20-5 record following their 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. They are averaging 3.68 goals and allowing 3.02 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 24.5% with a penalty kill rate of 80.8%.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 40 goals and provided 71 assists in 65 games, accumulating a total of 111 points. Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has contributed 31 goals and 53 assists, totaling 84 points.

Alexander Georgiev boasts a 33-15-3 record along with a percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 2.85 per game.

Zach Parise (lower body) Gabriel Landeskog (knee) Chris Wagner (upper body) Pavel Francouz (groin) and Logan O'Connor (lower body) will be absent due to injuries.

Calgary Flames game preview

The Calgary Flames hold a 31-28-5 record following a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last game.

They average 3.13 goals scored and 3.16 goals conceded per game. Their power play success rate is 14.4%, while their penalty-killing efficiency is at 83.8%.

Nazem Kadri has been a key player for the Flames, tallying 22 goals and assisting 33 others, for 55 points. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman has been impressive with 26 goals and 22 assists, totaling 48 points.

In goal, Jacob Markstrom has posted a 22-17-2 record with a save percentage of .910 and a goals-against average of 2.68 goals per game.

A.J. Greer (foot), Connor Zary (upper body) and Daniil Miromanov (trade-related) are sidelined due to injuries.

Colorado Avalanche lines

Forwards

Nathan MacKinnon

Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin

Casey Mittelstadt

Defensemen

Devon Toews

Cale Makar

Samuel Girard

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Calgary Flames lines

Forwards

Jakob Pelletier

Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau

Blake Coleman

Defensemen

MacKenzie Weegar

Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames: Odds & Prediction

The Avalanche has emerged victorious in three games, while the Flames have secured two wins in five outings.

Colorado holds a superior power play success rate and goals-against average compared to Calgary. The Flames have a 16-14-1 home record this season and a goal differential of - 3.

The odds favor the Avalanche at -176, making them the frontrunners, while the Flames are considered underdogs at +147. Based on the moneyline odds, there's a 63.8% chance of Colorado coming out on top.

Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win (-176)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mikko Rantanen to score - Yes