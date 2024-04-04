Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 4th 2024

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota on Thursday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT, with live coverage on ESPN+, BSN, ALT and BSWI.

The contest can be heard on KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM and KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Colorado Avalanche (47-22-6) lost 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game. They score 3.71 goals and concede 2.97 per game. Their power play success percentage is 24.5%, while their penalty-killing rate is 82.4%.

Nathan MacKinnon has been highly productive for the Avalanche, scoring 47 goals and 80 assists for 127 points. Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has 100 points, including 39 goals and 61 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev boasts a 37-15-4 record with a save percentage of .901 and a goals-against average of 2.85 goals. Joel Kiviranta (illness), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Pavel Francouz (groin), Logan O’Connor (hip) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.

Minnesota Wild game preview

The Minnesota Wild (36-29-9) won their last game 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators. They are scoring 3.03 goals and conceding 3.14 per game. Their power play success rate is 21.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 74.3%.

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 37 goals and provided 46 assists in 67 games, resulting in 83 points. Joel Eriksson has scored 61 points through 30 goals and 31 assists in 69 games.

Filip Gustavsson has a 19-16-4 record with a save percentage of .900 and goals against average of 3.04. Jared Spurgeon (hip/back), Sam Hentges (undisclosed) and Marcus Foligno (undisclosed) are sidelined for today's game.

Colorado Avalanche lines

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin

Nathan MacKinnon

Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime

Defensemen

Devon Toews

Cale Makar

Samuel Girard

Goalies

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Minnesota Wild lines

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov

Joel Eriksson Ek

Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson

Defensemen

Jacob Middleton

Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild: Odds & Prediction

The Avalanche have won two out of the past five games, while the Wild have also won two out of five. Colorado has a better goals-against average and penalty kill than Minnesota. The Wild have a 20-12-6 record at home.

The Avalanche are the favorites, with odds of -168, while the Wild are the underdogs, with odds of +141. According to moneyline odds, there's a 62.7% probability that Colorado will win.

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win (-168)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score: Yes