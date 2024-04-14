Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 14, 2024

The 49-25-6 Colorado Avalanche take on the 43-28-8 Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on ESPN+, TNT, truTV and MAX.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Golden Knights have scored 3.23 goals and conceding 2.97 per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the offense with 42 goals, 26 assists and 256 shots on goal. Jack Eichel follows with 30 goals and 35 assists.

Ivan Barbashev has contributed 18 goals and 26 assists, while William Karlsson has added to the offensive depth with 28 goals and 29 assists. In goal, Logan Thompson has a 24-14-5 record, maintaining a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche average 3.68 goals per game and allow 3.09. The team has converted 24.5% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 51 goals and 86 assists for 137 points. Cale Makar follows him with 20 goals and 67 assists, while Valeri Nichushkin has 26 goals and 24 assists.

Alexander Georgiev holds a 38-18-4 record in goal with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Injury Report

The Avalanche are experiencing difficulties due to injuries. Gabriel Landeskog is out for the season due to knee injury, while key player Mikko Rantanen is out due to concussion. Miles Wood and Logan O'Connor are out for the season due to lower-body injuries.

Samuel Girard is unavailable due to upper-body injury, while Pavel Francouz is placed on injured reserve due to groin injury.

For the Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy, Adin Hill and Chandler Stephenson are listed day-to-day, while Mark Stone and William Carrier both are out for the season due to upper-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have faced off 24 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche are 14-9-1 against the Golden Knights. In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.6% win rate, while the Avalanche have 48.3%.

The Golden Knights boast an 79.5% success rate on penalty kills, while the Avalanche are at 80.7%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

Golden Knights have won 29 of 51 games as the odds favorite this season with odds less than -112. It means they have a 52.8% chance of victory this game.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche have won five of 12 games in which they have been the underdogs. However, the odds list the team at +253 or longer, giving them a 52.4% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5-3 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan Mackinnon to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: No

