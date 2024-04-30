Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 5 | Apr. 30, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs West first round on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The game will be aired on ESPN, CBC, SNW, TVAS and ALT.

The Avalanche, after a Game 1 loss, are close to securing the series after three consecutive victories. The Jets, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination and will make an early exit from the playoffs if they lose again.

The Avalanche are hoping to progress to the second round, while the Jets are aiming to force a Game 6. So, the upcoming game could be a thrilling one.

Expand Tweet

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche have an overall record of 50-25-7 and a Central Division record of 19-9-2. They have a 50-9-4 record in games where they score at least three goals.

On average, they score 5.50 goals per game and concede 3.67 goals per outing. They have a 40.0% success rate on power plays.

Artturi Lehkonen is leading the team with four goals, three assists, seven points, and 19 shots on goal. Cale Makar has six assists, eight points and 14 shots on goal, while Valeri Nichushkin has six goals for six points and 16 shots on goal.

Expand Tweet

Nathan MacKinnon has contributed two goals, five assists and 17 shots on goal, while Zach Perise and Miles Wood have netted two goals apiece. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev has a 3-1-0 record, a 3.04 GAA and a 885 SV% and has let in 12 goals on 146 shots.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets, with a 21-8-1 record in Central Division play and a 52-24-6 overall record, have a 16-5-5 record in games decided by a single goal.

They need a victory to force a sixth game on Thursday. The Jets average three goals per game but allow 5.50 per outing. They have an 18.2% success rate on power plays.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Connor is the team's leader with two goals and two assists for four points and 14 shots on goal, while Nikolaj Ehlers has 12 shots on goal.

Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry have scored two goals each. Connor Hellebuyck, has a 1-3-0 record in goal, a GAA of 5.22 and a SV% of .870, and has allowed 19 goals on 146 shots.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Injury report

Morgan Barron of the Winnipeg Jets is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered as day-to-day, while Brenden Dillon's status is doubtful due to an upper-body injury.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and Logan O'Connor have been sidelined for the season due to knee and hip injuries, respectively.

Joel Kiviranta is questionable due to a lower body injury, while Jonathan Drouin is unable to play due to a lower-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Avalanche have an all-time regular season and playoffs record of 31-25-1-6 against the Jets.

The Avalanche have a faceoff win rate of 45.6%, which is lower than the Jets' rate of 54.4%. In penalty kill, Colorado stands at 81.8%, while the Jets are at 60.0%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and prediction

Colorado, with 48 wins in 72 games as the betting favorites and a 47-20 record when the odds are below -120, stands a 54.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have upsets the odds 12 times as the underdogs in 29 games. When playing as the underdogs with odds of +100 or longer in 21 games, Winnipeg has a 10-11 record, giving them a 50.0% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Avalanche 5-4 Jets

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score first goal: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

Hot Betting Tip: Mark Scheifele of the Jets is expected to score, and Artturi Lehkonen of the Avalanche is predicted to have more than 2.5 shots on goal. Nathan MacKinnon, who has odds of 1.85 and is available at 7.50 to be the first to find the net, is considered the favorite.