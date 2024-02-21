Columbus Blue Jackets vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 21, 2024

On Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, Anaheim. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH.

The contest can be heard on The Fan, 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a 17-27-10 record after falling to the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 in their last match. They score 2.89 goals and concede 3.72 per game. Their power play success percentage is 14.1%, while their penalty-killing rate is 75.2%.

Johnny Gaudreau has been quite productive for the Blue Jackets, scoring 7 goals and providing 30 assists, resulting in 37 points. Meanwhile, Zach Werenski has accumulated 31 points, scoring 2 goals and providing 29 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins boasts a 10-12-7 record with a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 3.27 goals per game. Patrik Laine (collarbone) and Adam Fantilli (leg) are sidelined due to injuries.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks have a 20-33-2 record after winning their last game 4-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. They are scoring 2.58 goals and conceding 3.51 per game. Their power play success rate is 19.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.2%.

Frank Vatrano has scored 26 goals and provided 18 assists in 55 games, resulting in 44 points. Troy Terry has also contributed 42 points through 16 goals and 26 assists in 52 games.

John Gibson has a 12-19-1 record with a save percentage of .900 and a goals against average of 3.07 per game. Trevor Zegras (ankle) and Brock McGinn (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

Columbus Blue Jackets lines

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau

Boone Jenner

Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov

Defensemen

Zach Werenski

Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov

Goalies

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Alex Killorn

Leo Carlsson

Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Gustav Lindstrom

Jackson Lacombe

Goalies

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds & Prediction

The Blue Jackets have won two of their last five games, while the Ducks have also won two of the last five. Anaheim has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Columbus. The Blue Jackets have won two of the last five road games.

The Ducks are the favorites, with odds of -134, while the Blue Jackets are the underdogs, with odds of +113. With an added ice-home advantage, Anaheim should win.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Anaheim to win: -134

Tip 2: Home Advantage: Yes

Tip 3: Frank Vatrano to score: Yes