Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (34-28-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-34-11, 16th) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSDET and BSOH.

On Sunday, March 17, Detroit lost 6-3 on the road to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Blue Jackets lost 6-1 at home to the Winnipeg Jets.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Blue Jackets are averaging 2.90 goals per game but have struggled defensively, conceding goals at a rate of 3.59 per game, while their power play has a 14.0% success rate.

Boone Jenner leads the team with 21 goals and 11 assists, while Kirill Marchenko has 17 goals and 15 assists. Adam Fantilli contributed 12 goals and 15 assists and Zach Werenski added 36 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 12-15-8 record, boasting a .900 save percentage with 1,148 saves and allowing 115 goals at a 3.33 goals-against average.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings average 3.38 goals per game, converting 23.1% of their power play opportunities and defensively, they allow 3.37 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 22 goals and 35 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 31 assists, with 186 shots on goal.

Alex Lyon holds an 18-15-2 record in goal, sporting a 3.10 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 115 games in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Blue Jackets are 46-61-1-7 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 50.1%, while the Blue Jackets have a 47.2%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings have an 80.5% success rate, while the Blue Jackets are at 77.3%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and Predictions

The Red Wings have won 14 of 23 games as the betting favorite this season, and they have yet to win a game with odds less than -208, giving them a 67.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdogs in 61 games this season and have upset their opponents 19 times. Columbus holds a record of 8-22 when odds list the team at +170 or longer, giving them a 37% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Red Wings 4–2 Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Patrick Kane to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets 0 votes View Discussion