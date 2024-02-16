Columbus Blue Jackets President John Davidson recently addressed the trade rumors surrounding team captain Boone Jenner. Davidson emphasized Jenner's commitment to the franchise, dispelling notions that players are reluctant to play in Columbus.

In a candid discussion with Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, Davidson said that Jenner received significant interest from other teams, but assured fans that Jenner is not on the trading block and has no desire to leave Columbus.

John Davidson said:

"Quite often, I mean. I'm being very transparent. We get a lot of calls on Boone, but Boone's not going anywhere and Boone doesn't want to go anywhere. That's another thing, too. I forget who it was.

"Somebody in your business that I used to be in has made statements that a lot of young players don't want to be in Columbus. Every situation has its own story, and to say that, I think I'd have to vehemently disagree."

Davidson highlighted Jenner's dedication to the team, citing his desire to finish his career with the Blue Jackets as evidence of his commitment. He said:

"When you take a player like Boone Jenner, and he's been with us for a while now, he's our captain, he's getting better every year. To take a guy like him and have him say, he was just interviewed the other day by Aaron Portzline, the beat writer for the Atlantic or the Athletic, pardon me, in Columbus.

"I want to finish his career in Columbus, he says. That'd be a great honor. He says, I'm not going anywhere. I want to be part of the solution."

Boone Jenner's on-ice performance further shows his value to the Blue Jackets. Despite the team's recent loss to the Senators, Jenner showcased his leadership, scoring a goal and leading all skaters with nine shots. With 16 goals and five assists in 37 games, Jenner continues to be a key contributor in the Blue Jackets' lineup.

Apart from Boone Jenner, Davidson commented on Johnny Gaudreau

John Davidson also quashed the notion that players are reluctant to play in Columbus. He said:

"I don't get calls people right now demanding to get out of Columbus. This is a wonderful place to play when you add in every bit of the situation. Johnny Gaudreau came to, sure, and we signed him. This season has been a slow start for him, but he's been very good most nights lately and I think he can be a better player for us, and I look forward to seeing that."

Looking ahead, Boone Jenner and the Jackets are gearing up for their next matchup against the Sharks on Saturday.