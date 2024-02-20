Columbus Blue Jackets vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 20, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, BSW and BSOH.

The contest can be listened to via radio on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

The Blue Jackets have a 17-26-10 record, winning their last game 4-3 against the San Jose Sharks. They are scoring 2.92 goals and conceding 3.70 per game. Their power play success rate is 14.4%, while their penalty kill rate is 76.1%.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored seven goals and provided 30 assists in 53 games, resulting in 37 points. Zach Werenski has also been a contributor, accumulating 31 points, through two goals and 29 assists in 41 games.

Elvis Merzlikins has a 1011-7 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 3.21 per game.

Patrik Laine (collarbone) and Adam Fantilli (leg) are unavailable.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

The Kings have a 27-16-10 record, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.09 goals and conceding 2.64 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 21.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.5%.

Adrian Kempe has been quite productive for the Kings, scoring 19 goals and providing 28 assists, resulting in 47 points. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar has accumulated 45 points, scoring 17 goals and providing 28 assists.

Cam Talbot boasts a 15-13-5 record with a save percentage of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.58 goals per game.

Pheonix Copley (knee), Carl Grundstrom (lower body) and Blake Lizotte (lower body) are sidelined due to injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets lines

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau

Boone Jenner

Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov

Defensemen

Zach Werenski

Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Trevor Moore

Anze Kopitar

Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson

Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Blue Jackets have won two of their last five games, while the Kings have won their last three. Los Angeles has a better goals-against average and penalty-kill rate than Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have won only two of their last seven road games. The Kings are the favorites with odds of -255, while the Blue Jackets are the underdogs with odds of +205.

According to the moneyline odds, there's a 71.8% probability for Los Angeles to win this game.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kings to win - 255

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals – Yes

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe to score - Yes