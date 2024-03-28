Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 28, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets (23-37-12, 16th in the Eastern Conference) face the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-30-10, 13th) at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN-PIT and BSOH.

Pittburgh won 4-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes in its last home game on Tuesday, while Columbus' last game was a 6-2 defeat to the Arizona Coyotes on the same day.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.92 goals per game and concede an average of 2.99. Their power play operates at a 14.3% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 35 goals and 41 assists. Bryan Rust follows closely with 23 goals and 20 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 19 goals and 34 assists.

He has been well supported by Marcus Pettersson, with 22 assists, and Erik Karlsson, who has 38 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-24-5 record, boasting a 2.90 GAA and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.85 goals per game and concede 3.67 goals per outing, converting 15.0% of their power play opportunities.

Kirill Marchenko leads them with 18 goals, 16 assists and 166 shots on goal, while Zach Werenski has contributed 40 assists. Yegor Chinakhov scored 16 goals and 13 assists.

In goal, Daniil Tarasov holds a 7-10-3 record, maintaining a 3.24 GAA and a save percentage of .904.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 52 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blue Jackets have an overall record of 15-28-0-9 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 54.9% win rate, while the Blue Jackets are 47.5%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins boast a 81.0% success rate, while the Blue Jackets have a strong 76.5% success rate.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

This season, Pittsburgh has gone 19-22 as the betting favorite and is 5-2 in games with odds less than -228, giving them a 69.5% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdogs 65 times this season and managed 19 upsets. Columbus, meanwhile, has gone 6-20 when odds have list the team at +185 or longer, giving them a 35.1% chance to win the contest.

Prediction: Penguins 4-2 Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Kirill Marchenko to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

